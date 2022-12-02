Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,948,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,456,000 after acquiring an additional 764,250 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 68.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,383,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after acquiring an additional 561,552 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 153.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 492,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 298,415 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 563.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 293,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 249,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tata Motors by 82.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 176,400 shares during the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TTM opened at $26.81 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTM shares. StockNews.com raised Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

