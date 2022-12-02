Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 345 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 129,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 178.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $60.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.95 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

