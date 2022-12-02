Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 547 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TRP opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

