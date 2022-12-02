Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,630,000 after buying an additional 1,244,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after buying an additional 342,763 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.76.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,817.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

