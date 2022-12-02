Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $8,296,446.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,477 shares of company stock valued at $11,889,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $109.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.86.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

