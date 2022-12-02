Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,974 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $80.85.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.