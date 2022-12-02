Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QLYS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.86. 871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,188. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.03. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $869,409.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,334,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,449. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.9% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 237.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

