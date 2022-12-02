Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in PayPal by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $197.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

