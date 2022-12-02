Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,736 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,736 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.7% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,976 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 889,307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,211,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,508 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. New Street Research raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. William Blair began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.52.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.