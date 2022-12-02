Quantbot Technologies LP Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,563 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Capital World Investors grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,018,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4,025.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,100,000 after purchasing an additional 841,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after purchasing an additional 807,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.43.

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

