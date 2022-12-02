Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 459,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,383,000 after buying an additional 99,136 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

MU opened at $55.49 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

