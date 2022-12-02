Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 23,505.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 467.5% during the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HCC opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The business had revenue of $390.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.83%.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

