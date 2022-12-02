Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 4,695 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSCI opened at $521.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $452.39 and a 200 day moving average of $447.69. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $646.99. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.56.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

