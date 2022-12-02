Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 5,002 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,403,000 after buying an additional 79,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,846,000 after acquiring an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.35.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
