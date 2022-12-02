Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,517,400 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 1,977,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,144.3 days.

Quebecor Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. Quebecor has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QBCRF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

