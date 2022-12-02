Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Short Interest Update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QNRX. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Quoin Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.72. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,069. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.90) by $1.96. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome. The company also offers three other pipeline products in development, which are also targeting rare skin diseases, including epidermolysis bullosa, Netherton Syndrome, and Scleroderma.

