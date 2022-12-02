Radio Caca (RACA) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $71.06 million and $5.13 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,823,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

