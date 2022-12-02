Rakon Hits Market Capitalization of $65.86 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Rakon has a total market cap of $65.86 million and approximately $11,794.93 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rakon has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.51 or 0.06296796 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00509647 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.36 or 0.30999143 BTC.

About Rakon

Rakon was first traded on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

