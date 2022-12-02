RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.0782 on Major Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $10.28 million and $14,803.96 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

