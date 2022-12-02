Range Resources (LON:RRL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Range Resources Ltd (LON:RRL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Range Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,608,636 shares.
Range Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,052.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £676,000.00 and a PE ratio of 0.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04.
About Range Resources
Range Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Indonesia. It holds 100% interests in three onshore production licenses, including Morne Diablo, South Quarry, and Beach Marcelle; and 80% interest in the St Mary's exploration block. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Perth, Australia.
