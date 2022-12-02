Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Update

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,900 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 420,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Rani Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:RANI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. 25,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,929. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $28.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Insider Buying and Selling at Rani Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $181,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rani Therapeutics Company Profile
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
