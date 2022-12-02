Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI) Trading Up 1.5%

Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF (BATS:RDFI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 12,278 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.76.
Rareview Dynamic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12.
