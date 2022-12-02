Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rave Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Performance

RAVE opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 81.48% and a net margin of 72.18%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Brandon Solano purchased 24,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,230.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.49% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

