Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) Insider Buys £280,000 in Stock

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) insider Marcus Daly acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.33) per share, for a total transaction of £280,000 ($334,968.30).

Real Estate Investors Stock Performance

LON:RLE opened at GBX 30 ($0.36) on Friday. Real Estate Investors plc has a one year low of GBX 28 ($0.33) and a one year high of GBX 41.90 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.94 million and a P/E ratio of 428.57.

Get Real Estate Investors alerts:

Real Estate Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Real Estate Investors’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

Further Reading

