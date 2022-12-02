Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $77,743.75 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $77,743.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,646,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,902,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $197,602.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RXRX opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RXRX has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Articles

