Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $77,743.75 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $77,743.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,646,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,902,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $197,602.40.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
RXRX opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $21.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 3,385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.