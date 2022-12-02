Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the October 31st total of 47,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRBI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.58. 11,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200. Red River Bancshares has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $60.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50.

Red River Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $27.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. Analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is 5.73%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

