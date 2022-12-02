Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,416 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 86,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 35,075 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $76.68 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15.

