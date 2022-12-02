Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $131.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average is $122.51.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
