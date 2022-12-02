Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,991 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock opened at $38.00 on Friday.

