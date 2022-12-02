Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 555 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PECO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,941,000. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $32.22.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.
In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $301,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
