Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 21,261 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,261 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,684,000 after buying an additional 263,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,297,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after buying an additional 221,232 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMT opened at $37.80 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48.

