Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,894 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.07. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $116.89.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

