Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Crown Castle by 976.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Crown Castle by 1,147.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Shares of CCI opened at $141.71 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.21.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

