Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,257 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 799,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after purchasing an additional 629,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,646,000 after purchasing an additional 226,042 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $3,781,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,772.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 115,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods Trading Down 7.2 %

NYSE BGS opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.11. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -339.28%.

In related news, Director David L. Wenner acquired 20,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other B&G Foods news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,653,091.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.