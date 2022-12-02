Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.14. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

