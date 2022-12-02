Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 26,505 Shares of Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 26,505 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $755,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 561,589 shares in the company, valued at $16,005,286.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 5,034 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $148,654.02.

On Monday, November 28th, Basswood Capital Management, L bought 1,703 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $49,812.75.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 1,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $29,590.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 63,093 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $1,803,197.94.

On Monday, November 14th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,219 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $161,789.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 6,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $192,120.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 29,135 shares of Regional Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $837,631.25.

Shares of RM stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.43. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 43.67 and a current ratio of 43.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

RM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regional Management from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Regional Management from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regional Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after buying an additional 40,186 shares during the last quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 709,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 140,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,377,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 67.7% in the third quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 308,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 124,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 8.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,675,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

