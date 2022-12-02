Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 1,037 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.88. 213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,576. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $86.19 and a 1 year high of $138.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $100.91.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.