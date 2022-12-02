Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,411 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after buying an additional 180,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,297,000 after purchasing an additional 225,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $323.92. 54,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,045,575. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.29 and a 200-day moving average of $293.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a market cap of $331.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.29.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

