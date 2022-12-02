Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $37.74 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $37,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,044. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

