Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.8% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAU stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,413. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

