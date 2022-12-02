Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 433 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $166.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,157,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

