Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 720 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 146,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.7% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 68,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 485,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,466,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $51.22. 188,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,139,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.49.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

