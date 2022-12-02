Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Update

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Relief Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of RLFTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Relief Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Relief Therapeutics (RLFTF)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.