Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Update

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 290,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,145,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RLFTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,869,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Relief Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity or efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

