Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.25

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.25 and traded as high as $33.11. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 635,202 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTOKY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 550 ($6.58) to GBX 600 ($7.18) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.18) to GBX 650 ($7.78) in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.00.
Rentokil Initial Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rentokil Initial (RTOKY)
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.