Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,200 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the October 31st total of 235,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 557.0 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYF remained flat at $15.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Repsol has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

