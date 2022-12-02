Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for New Jersey Resources (NJR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR):

11/26/2022 – New Jersey Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/18/2022 – New Jersey Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/18/2022 – New Jersey Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – New Jersey Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – New Jersey Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $41.00 to $40.00.

10/19/2022 – New Jersey Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – New Jersey Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $48.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Get New Jersey Resources Co alerts:

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Jersey Resources

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,708.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth $61,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.