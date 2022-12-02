Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hydro One (HRNNF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hydro One (OTCMKTS: HRNNF) in the last few weeks:

11/21/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$34.00 to C$36.00.

11/14/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00.

11/14/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00.

11/14/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

10/20/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Hydro One stock remained flat at $27.78 during midday trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,471. Hydro One Limited has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $28.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

