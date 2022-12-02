Reviewing Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Howard Hughes and Klépierre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 4 0 3.00 Klépierre 2 1 4 0 2.29

Howard Hughes currently has a consensus target price of $96.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.08%. Klépierre has a consensus target price of $23.44, indicating a potential upside of 2.12%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Klépierre.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.43 billion 2.63 $56.10 million $4.74 15.85 Klépierre $1.04 billion 6.29 $644.43 million N/A N/A

This table compares Howard Hughes and Klépierre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Klépierre has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Howard Hughes.

Risk & Volatility

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 12.71% 6.89% 2.58% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 26.9% of Howard Hughes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Klépierre on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii. The MPCs segment develops and sells detached and attached single family homes, and range from entry-level to luxury homes to residential homebuilders and developers; and sells or leases land for commercial development, including land parcels designated for retail, office, hospitality, and residential projects. The Seaport District segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships. The Strategic Development segment invests in residential condominium and commercial property projects. This segment consists of 18 development or redevelopment projects. The Howard Hughes Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Klépierre

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion on December 31, 2021 and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's A-list. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.

