Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the October 31st total of 816,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RVPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Reviva Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Prabhu Narayan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVPH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,075. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market cap of $76.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.15. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $6.10.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

