RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 32,517 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $715,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,469,000. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS IFRA opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84.

