RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 32,517 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $715,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,469,000. Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 364,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
BATS IFRA opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA)
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.